Basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the first big domino to fall as we approach the NBA's trade deadline, but thus far nothing has materialized. That said, there have been plenty of rumors regarding which players are most likely on the move, including Houston's center Clint Capela and Minnesota's forward Robert Covington.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, both of those players were recently discussed as part of a three-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, as the Timberwolves hoped to receive draft picks that they could then flip for Golden State Warriors' point guard D'Angelo Russell. However, O'Connor notes that the Warriors denied the offer and the three-way trade talks have seized.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczysnki, the Timberwolves are far from the only team interested in acquiring Russell ahead of the trade deadline. In a recent report, Charania and Krawczysnki mentioned that Golden State is seeking "significant draft pick compensation" in return for any Russell trade, but the Wolves have reportedly been hesitant to mortgage their future as they are amidst a rebuild themselves.

Specifically, Minnesota has been unwilling to include their 2020 unprotected first round pick in negotiations, which is why they were looking to get involved in a three-way deal with Houston and Atlanta in the first place. Unfortunately for Wolves fans, it looks like the team still needs to acquire more draft capital if they're serious about pairing DLo with KAT moving forward.