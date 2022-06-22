With the NBA free agency period right around the corner, we now have rumors circulating in regards to none other than Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. He is looking to sign a new deal with the team, and it appears as though both sides are at odds right now. Kyrie wants a long-term deal, and the Nets don't want to give him one as Irving has some of the most inconsistent attendance records in the league.

This could lead to some trouble for the Nets, as having Kyrie walk would be a disaster. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers would be the most aggressive team to go after Kyrie, and we're sure LeBron would love to see it happen after Russell Westbrook was such a disaster.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Now, however, the Nets could be facing an even bigger problem. As Woj reported on ESPN today, Kyrie walking could lead to serious issues with Kevin Durant. In fact, many teams believe KD would demand a trade if Kyrie were to leave the team. That would leave the Nets without a single superstar, except for Ben Simmons, who hasn't shown any desire to play the game of basketball over the last year.

This is a developing story that should get a lot more interesting once the offseason begins eight days from now. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.