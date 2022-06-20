Kyrie Irving is a player who marches to the beat of his own drum. In fact, some fans have made the joke that Kyrie treats the NBA like a part-time job and that he doesn't care about how much time he misses. While that may come as a fun joke to some, it is no laughing matter for the Brooklyn Nets who are ultimately the ones who lose out in this situation.

Today, a report from Shams Charania showcased just how much Kyrie and the Nets don't see eye-to-eye. Both sides are negotiating a new deal and as it turns out, they have hit an "impasse." It seems like Kyrie wants a long-term deal, while the Nets are not prepared to give him that.

Now, there are rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks could be players for Kyrie. This news has shaken up the NBA today, and now, Kyrie is giving his reaction. As you can see in the tweet below, Kyrie posted a three-second video that doesn't really say much of anything. The timing here is obvious, and it seems like the Nets superstar is simply amused by everything that is being said right now.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.