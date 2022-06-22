Earlier this week, reports circulated claiming that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets had reached an impasse in contract negotiations. Kyrie has a $36 million option heading into next season, and no one knows if he is going to opt-in. Irving wants to re-sign in Brooklyn and it seems like he wants a massive contract that will last many years.

On the other side of this equation, you have the Nets who understand just how inconsistent Kyrie can be when it comes to showing up for work. He has played 123 games over the last three seasons, and with that being said, it appears as though the Nets only want to give one to two more years, max.

With rumors that Kyrie could be pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers, a new report from the New York Post is suggesting that the Nets and Irving are back to the negotiating table. All parties involved are looking to create a deal that makes sense for everyone and doesn't have one side feeling like they got fleeced. After all, Kyrie is one of the best point guards in the league, and it is in the best interest of the Nets and Kyrie himself to stay in Brooklyn.

