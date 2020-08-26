The NBA has announced tonight's games will be postponed after several teams announced they'd boycotting tonight's game in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of the police. It began with the Milwaukee Bucks who play in Blake's home state of Wisconsin who revealed they wouldn't be attending tonight's playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The news was confirmed by NBA TV after the Bucks didn't emerge from their locker room. The league later revealed that tonight's games were postponed.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," a statement reads on the NBA TV website.

Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder followed the lead of the Bucks' before the Lakers and Trailblazers also confirmed they wouldn't be playing tonight's game at 9 p.m.

"Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough," tweeted Bucks' senior VP Alex Lasry. "Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

Talks of boycotting have been circulating over the past few days. The Toronto Raptors reportedly had discussions on boycotting future games in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting.

29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha Police over the weekend in front of his kids. His father revealed that he's now paralyzed from the waist down. Many celebrities have also raised awareness about the incident in the past few days including 50 Cent and Cardi B.