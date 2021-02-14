The NBA has warned Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma about flopping following the team's 115-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. James' flop on Grayson Allen went viral on social media during the game for being ridiculous.

The flop came while James went up for a rebound over Allen and Dillon Brooks.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"Are you serious? Are you kidding me, man?... That is awful, horrible, whatever other words you can come up with that are synonyms with those. That's what that was," the Grizzlies' broadcast team said during the replay.

The Lakers came back to win despite trailing 22-2 in the first quarter. James finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

James has made a reputation for himself as a flopper throughout his career. In 2013, he defended the tactic as the league attempted to crack down on the strategy: "Guys have been accustomed to doing it for years, and it's not even a bad thing. You're just trying to get the advantage. Any way you can get the advantage over an opponent to help your team win, then so be it."

The Lakers are currently 21-6 and in second place in the Western Conference, one spot behind the Utah Jazz.

