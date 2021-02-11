Tom Brady was feeling on top of the world on Wednesday and with good reason. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers had just won the Super Bowl and yesterday, he got to celebrate in epic fashion during a parade out on the water. Throughout the afternoon, Brady was getting increasingly drunker as he continued to down some alcohol with his teammates.

One clip of Brady went viral as he could be found laughing while stumbling around, all while being helped by a friend. Brady has always had a good sense of humor about this stuff, so when he saw the clip, he opted to take to Twitter, claiming that his drunkenness was "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila." This then prompted a reply from LeBron James, who completely understood where Brady was coming from.

"Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you," LeBron said. Of course, the Lakers couldn't engage in a real parade due to COVID-19. Instead, the team had a small party in Las Vegas, although it was nothing like what the Buccaneers did.

LeBron and Brady are two of sports' greatest champions right now and even at their current ages, they can still compete at an insane level. After the season, perhaps LeBron and Brady will have to get together for some of that aforementioned Avocado Tequila.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images