The NBA has reportedly sent out approximately 200 cease-and-desist letters in preparation for the All-Star Game, this weekend, targeting party promoters in Atlanta. The letters were sent out in an effort to crackdown on large gatherings which would violate health and safety recommendations during the coronavirus pandemic.



“The message within the NBA community is that we’re going to be operating in a mini bubble,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN this week. “There will be no NBA functions [for fans] to participate in. We appreciate their support and hope they’ll watch our All-Star Game on television … this is a television-only event in Atlanta.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke out regarding the issue, earlier this week, advising basketball fans not to travel to the city for parties.

“People should not travel to Atlanta to party,” Bottoms said in a statement to ESPN. “Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year. I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party.”

The All-Star Game is set to tip-off at 8:00 PM EST on Sunday.

