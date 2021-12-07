COVID-19 guidelines have been fairly strict in the NBA as the league looks to protect players, staff, and even the fans. Not everyone is a fan of the rules, especially given the fact that these rules always include the need for vaccination. For instance, due to COVID guidelines in New York this year, Kyrie Irving hasn't been able to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, stricter guidelines are coming to Canada as the country is tightening up the border. The Toronto Raptors are the focal point of these guidelines, however, as Shams Charania reports, these new rules will effect every single team and player in the NBA.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

In order to enter Canada to play games, all players and staff must be fully vaccinated. If they aren't, they will not be able to participate. This new rule is set to begin on January 15th of next year, and there will not be a single exception to the rule. While there are only a few unvaccinated players left in the league, this is still a big deal as stars like Bradley Beal won't be able to travel to Toronto, in the immediate future.

COVID guidelines are always changing, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from around the NBA.