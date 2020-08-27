It's been an interesting 24 hours in the NBA, to say the least. It all started yesterday afternoon when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out to play their game against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks were told they had to concede a forfeit although the Magic refused to accept this as they sided with the boycott. From there, every team that was supposed to play on Wednesday opted to boycott which left the NBA in an odd position. During a meeting that night, the Lakers and Clippers voted to end the season, before reconvening this morning to change their minds.

Now, the NBA playoffs are set to resume although it may take just a couple of days before we see some basketball again. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA has canceled all of its games today, while the games are expected to restart on Friday. However, if Friday isn't sufficient enough time, then we could be seeing games as soon as the weekend.

This is a massive development for the NBA as last night, it appeared as though the league could really be finished for 2020. Now, however, it will be interesting to see how the players protest, as they continue on with the NBA postseason.