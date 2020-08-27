UPDATE: According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the playoffs will continue.

Yesterday was massive for the NBA as it marked the beginning of what could be the end of the season. It all started when the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks refused to come out of their locker room and spent the majority of their time trying to get on the phone with Wisconsin state legislators, following the shooting of Jacob Blake. From there, every single game was boycotted and an emergency meeting ensued amongst the players.

It was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers voted to end the season while other teams wanted to keep playing. Throughout the night and early hours of the morning, players continued to talk and came up with a list of demands. Now, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that players, executives, and owners are meeting to discuss a path forward. In fact, there seems to be new optimism that the season will move forward as planned.

The players have been adamant that they want to see real change begin to be enacted. For veterans like LeBron James, these changes need to be taken seriously by the owners and if they can't get a tangible plan off the ground, then we could see a mass exodus from Orlando, in short order.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.