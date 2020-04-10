With sports leagues all over the world on a lengthy hiatus due to the Coronavirus, fans have been starved for some of their favorite content. Many leagues are trying to come up with fun ways to keep the fans engaged and the NBA is one of those entities. In fact, they decided to partner up with Take-Two Interactive and ESPN, for a massive NBA 2K tournament with some of the league's players. After a successful first round, the quarter-finals went down last night on National TV.

There were some pretty big wins as Patrick Beverley knocked off Andre Drummond, Deandre Ayton upended Trae Young, Devin Booker beat Rui Hachimura, and Montrezl Harrell defeated Derrick Jones Jr. The games were much closer than they were in the first round and with the semi-finals on the horizon, it looks like the best of the best are about to play each other.

The semi-finals and finals will go down on Saturday, April 11th starting at 8PM EST. The matchups will begin with Harrell taking on Booker, meanwhile, Ayton will play Beverley. If you factor in the trash talk factor, we feel as though Beverley will probably win his matchup. Meanwhile, Booker is known for gaming so he has the best shot at winning the whole tournament.

Let us know in the comments below who you think is taking this tourney.