Sixteen NBA stars were chosen to partake in an NBA 2K "Players Only" tournament that is going to run all the way until April 11. It's a great initiative that will help some of the players pass the time they are spending in quarantine. On Friday, the first four games were played and yesterday, another four were broadcasted on ESPN. One of the most anticipated matchups was between DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Drummond.

Drummond only had a seven-point lead at halftime but that quickly turned into a 52-point victory as he absolutely annihilated Cousins, 101-49. it was an embarrassing loss that ended up going viral on social media as fans could not believe Cousins would lose by that much.

The other three matchups were a lot closer as Rui Hachimura defeated Donovan Mitchell, 74-71, Devin Booker beat Michael Porter Jr., 85-75, and Montrezl Harrell eliminated Domantas Sabonis, 71-53.

After the first round, the matchups for the quarterfinals have been set and they will go down on Tuesday, April 7th on ESPN. Derrick Jones Jr will be taking on Montrezl Harrell, Trae Young will play Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker gets Rui Hachimura, and lastly, Andre Drummond will battle Patrick Beverley.

The last few rounds of this tournament are sure to be entertaining and we can't wait to see what's in store, moving forward.

