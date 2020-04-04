NBA players have nothing else to do right now so as a way to supplement their inability to play basketball, the good people at Take-Two Interactive put on a tournament in collaboration with ESPN and the NBA. Sixteen NBA players were selected to be a part of an NBA 2K20 tournament that will be broadcast on National Television. In fact, the first four matchups were on TV last night and the entire event lasted just over three hours.

The four matchups included Kevin Durant vs. Derrick Jones Jr, Tray Young vs. Harrison Barnes, Zach Lavine vs Deandre Ayton, and Hassan Whiteside vs Patrick Beverley. Thanks to his overall rating, Durant was the number one seed but he ended up being upset by Jones, who beat him 78-62.

Some of the other results include Ayton defeating Lavine, 57-41, Young destroying Barnes, 101-59, and Patrick Beverley blowing out Whiteside, 84-54. On Sunday, there will be four more matchups as Donovan Mitchell takes on Rui Hachimura, Devin Booker battles Michael Portis Jr, Andre Drummond goes head to head with DeMarcus Cousins, and finally, Montrezl Harris will duke it out with Domantas Sabonis.

The tournament has already been a whole lot of fun and we can't wait to see what else comes from it, further on the down the line.

Who do you think is going to win?