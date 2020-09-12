Glee star Naya Rivera called out for help before she drowned, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's investigative report.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

"She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell 'help' and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water," the investigative report states.

The report continues to say that, while Rivera was in good health, she did suffer from vertigo, which "would get worse when she was in the water." The report states, "The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines."

The autopsy report confirms that Rivera was "considered to be a good swimmer."

Rivera died on July 8, 2020 at Lake Piru, in California, while swimming with her son. "He and Naya swam in the lake together," Sheriff Bill Ayub said of Rivera and her son at a news conference following the actress' death. "It was during that time that her son described being helped onto the boat by Naya. ... He told investigators he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

"We believe that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ayub said at the time.

[Via]