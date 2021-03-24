The Library Of Congress has announced that several of hip-hop & R&B's most cherished projects have been inducted into the National Recording Registry. Nas may have just won his first Grammy but it arrived just before it was announced that his quintessential 1994 debut, Illmatic has been inducted into the National Recording Registry. Additionally, Janet Jackson's 1989 album, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 will also be honored similarly.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

"The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years,” Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, said in a statement. "We received about 900 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry, and we welcome the public’s input as the Library of Congress and its partners preserve the diverse sounds of history and culture.”

The National Recording Registry applauded Nas' debut for being "characterized by the masterful use of multi-syllabic and internal rhyme, surprising line breaks and rhythmic complexity, the album’s technique has been widely copied and proven broadly influential.”

"We wanted 'Rhythm Nation' to really communicate empowerment," James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III, who worked extensively on Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, said of the project. "It was making an observation, but it was also a call to action. Janet's purpose was to lead people and do it through music, which I think is the ultimate uniter of people."

