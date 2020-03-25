While it goes without saying that Dr. Dre is a legend, every so often we get a historical reminder of his impact. As of today, his 1992 Death Row debut The Chronic has been archived in the Library of Congress, due to its qualifications as an album “worthy of preservation because of their cultural, historical and aesthetic importance." In other words, "Deeez Nuuuts" is officially a national treasure.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Image

The hip-hop classic is one of the twenty-five annual selections chosen by the National Recording Registry. Along with The Chronic, Tina Turner's 1984 album Private Dancer, Dusty Springfield's 1969 album Dusty In Memphis, and Cheap Trick's live album Budokan! have also made the cut. Insofar as singles, we're looking at Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," The Village People's "Y.M.C.A," and Selena's Ven Conmigo.

While it's hardly littered with hip-hop, the Library Of Congress does recognize rap royalty from time to time. Last year, they brought Jay-Z's The Blueprint into the fold; previous selections include Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five's "The Message," 2Pac's "Dear Mama," De La Soul's 3 Feet High & Rising, Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight," N.W.A.'s Straight Outta Compton, and Run DMC's Raising Hell.

Congratulations to Dr. Dre for not one, but two preservations in the esteemed cultural library. At this rate, it's only a matter of time before 2001 makes the cut. May we look forward to a future in which more hip-hop projects find themselves honored in kind. Which project do you feel deserve to make the cut?