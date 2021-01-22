Nas Golfs With DJ Khaled In "27 Summers" Video

Nas and DJ Khaled chop it up for a motivational game of golf in the lavish new video for "27 Summers."

Nasir Jones is easily one of the greatest lyricists in hip-hop history, a belief that was further validated upon the release of his recent album King's Disease. Produced entirely by Hit-Boy, Nas' twelfth studio album continues to stay in steady rotation, and today "27 Summers" was granted new life through some lavish visuals. So lavish, in fact, that the clip actually follows Nas as he hits the links for a round of golf with none other than DJ Khaled. Naturally, motivational speeches ensue. "The summer is ours every year," says Khaled. "Doing your thing at a high level? It's timeless."

For the most part, Nas' latest video captures the spirit of a grown baller, with the legendary rapper living up on the links and dressed to the nines in his mansion. While it's not entirely the most original concept, it's clear that Nas has nothing to prove--what harm is there in flexing a little bit? And let's be honest, aside from ScHoolboy Q, not many rappers are out here repping the beautiful game of golf. Check out the video now, and should you be interested in exploring Nas' latest project further, read our exclusive interview with Hit-Boy, the producer of King's Disease, right here.