Just last week, the NBA had to suspend all of its operations due to the fact that one of its players contracted the Coronavirus. Of course, that player was Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. The disease was then spread to Donovan Mitchell who hasn't been having any symptoms. The rest of the sports world has also shut down due to this virus and people are starting to get scared. Well, today, things got a whole lot worse as it was revealed that four players from the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the players have not yet been identified although they are all self-isolating and those who have been in contact with the players have been notified. For now, only one of the players is experiencing any symptoms although the other feels 100 percent like themselves.

This is a scary trend that could continue to unfold over the next couple of weeks. It can take days before symptoms start to show and with this in mind, all of the teams that played the Nets over the past two weeks will have to take some much-needed precautions.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.