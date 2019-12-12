mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mr Eazi & DarkoVibes Got Your Girl In Their Section On "Come My Way"

Aron A.
December 11, 2019 19:20
Come My Way
DarkoVibes Feat. Mr Eazi

DarkoVibes and Mr Eazi link up for a banger.


Mr Eazi has been killing his guest appearances all year round. Although he just blessed us with his new single, "Tony Montana" ft. Tyga, he's back with a collaboration alongside Ghanian afrobeats artist, DarkoVibes for "Come My Way." KillBeatz brings upbeat, energetic production to the track which meshes all sorts of influences as Eazi and DarkoVibes deliver a certified anthem to snatch your girl.

"Mr Eazi already had the chorus recorded and sent it over to me. I loved it and recorded two verses of my own," DarkoVibes said in a statement. Killbeatz heard the initial beat Eazi sent with the chorus and reproduced everything from the top, while adding his own touch. 'Come My Way' is about being there for the girl if her boyfriend isn't doing her well. Peep the beat's heaviness!"

