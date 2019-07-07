MoviePass recently shut down its service on Independence Day to focus on some internalized improvements. According to UpRoxx, a note showed up upon customers signing into the app to inform that the company would be interrupting their services to "improve [their] mobile app." As of yet, the source and we have acquired no information as to when the service is expected to return. Though reports by Deadline shared that a statement was released on behalf of MoviePass which emphasized they would be utilizing the time they need to recapitalize "in order to facilitate a seamless transition and improved subscriber experience." For now, new subscribers won't be allowed to enroll and current subscribers will not be charged for the days of the shut-down.

The subscription-based movie ticketing service has experienced a series of changes since its launch. Of these, we include a change in pricing structures from an original invite-only launch from 2017 to a single film per day plan priced at $9.95 monthly. Moreover, changes in their business model continued as a major stake in the company was acquired by an analytics firm. In 2012, MoviePass was cited as one of the "25 Most Disruptive Apps of 2012" by the business news website, Business Insider.

