Morray Unites With Cordae On "Still Here"

Their individual artistries have captivated not only the attention of fans but respected Rap icons. Morray and Cordae are two artists on the rise who have been applauded for their ever-growing catalogs, and now the pair of rappers unite on "Still Here." Morray has been teasing this release of his latest single throughout the week and fans are excited for its arrival, as it was released with an accompanying music video.

Although Morray and Cordae have vastly different sounds, their lyrical subject matter is quite similar. They both often discuss the struggles they endured growing up, the personal issues that they face behind closed doors, while also drawing attention to their crafts and stardom aspirations. We hear just that on "Still Here" as they share a musical space where they speak about preserving through multiple storms.

Stream "Still Here" and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh Lord, oh Lord, I heard You, found myself and I'm searchin'

We been sinnin' but won't do it on purpose

Give it my all, goin' harder but my heart is still hurtin'

What did we do to deserve it? Yeah