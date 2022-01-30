Cordae discussed his newfound wealth during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, Saturday, admitting that he views his lifestyle as a "social experiment." Cordae released his latest album, From a Bird’s Eye View, earlier this month.

“I’m kind of living in like an ongoing social experiment,” Cordae explained. “Because you take somebody from not having much and from humble beginnings, and then within a couple of years, you give them fame, you give them a bunch of spotlight, to everybody’s watching everything they doing in they life, and you give them money.”



Roger Kisby / Getty Images

He added that he was so worried about squandering his wealth, that he spent years living with his manager despite having enough money to move out.

“I’m still living in this social experiment of me not having anything,” he continued. “And now I have access to money, to millions of dollars. And it became fearful almost for me, I’m like, oh, I have this, I’m able to accumulate this amount of money, and I’m just being repugnant with it, not trying to spend anything, not enjoying myself, not treating myself to anything.

“That’s how I was my first couple of years, I was still living with my manager when I didn’t have to, I was a millionaire living with my manager, just out of fear of blowing, because you hear so many stories about all this living beyond they means, blowing all they money, all of these things. So I was a super extremist with it.”

From a Bird’s Eye View sold 20,000 units in its first week.

Check out Cordae's interview with Apple Music 1 below.

