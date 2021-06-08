Cordae has solidified himself as one of the game's emerging visionaries. Not only has he earned the trust of esteemed lyricists and legendary producers, but he's also dedicated himself to strengthen his business acumen in the process. Case in point, the arrival of Hi-Level Productions, Cordae's recently launched record label -- learn more about that right here.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming album From A Bird's Eye View, Cordae recently kept the blades sharp by hopping onboard a new remix to Eminem's "Killer" alongside fellow young lyricist Jack Harlow. Now, the stacked track has led to a new milestone for Cordae, who has officially secured his first Hot 100 entry on the Billboard charts as a result.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

As of now, "Killer Remix" has currently entered the Hot 100 at the 62nd spot, falling right below Polo G and Lil Wayne's "Gang Gang" and ahead of Jason Aldean's "Blame It On You." While no video has been confirmed, it's likely that a clip featuring all three parties would go a long way in driving up those numbers. Either way, it's a solid look for Cordae, who previously saw success on the album chart when The Lost Boy climbed to #13 on the Billboard 200.

With the song currently holding over five million views on YouTube alone, it's clear that Eminem can still make waves on the commercial end. It should be interesting to see how Cordae rides this momentum moving forward, as he's been teasing that From A Bird's Eye View will be his best work yet. Congratulations to Cordae for hitting yet another milestone -- the first of many, to be sure.

LISTEN: Eminem ft. Jack Harlow & Cordae - Killer (Remix)