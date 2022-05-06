Morray Pays Tribute To His Mother On "Mama's Love"

Morray is an artist who has made some massive moves over the past couple of years. Of course, he got famous off of the track "Quicksand" and since that time, he has been crafting a ton of melodic and catchy singles that have captured the ears of hip-hop fans. He is someone who exudes positivity, and that certainly shines through on his latest single "Mama's Love."

With this song, Morray tributes his mom by singing about all the things she did for him, all while he talks about how he wanted to work hard and be successful for her. It is a very touching song with a very upbeat aura about it. Morray's songwriting is sharp all the way throughout, and the production matches his positive tone.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't give you everything but promise I'ma try (Yeah)

I can't pay you back because I know I owe my life (Hey)

Know you are my queen, my world, my everything, my life (Yeah)

Be your sworn protector even when you're wrong you're right