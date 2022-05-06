mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Morray Pays Tribute To His Mother On "Mama's Love"

Alexander Cole
May 06, 2022 09:56
179 Views
10
0
Image via MorrayImage via Morray
Image via Morray

Mama's Love
Morray

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Morray is back with a brand new track that will put a smile on your face.


Morray is an artist who has made some massive moves over the past couple of years. Of course, he got famous off of the track "Quicksand" and since that time, he has been crafting a ton of melodic and catchy singles that have captured the ears of hip-hop fans. He is someone who exudes positivity, and that certainly shines through on his latest single "Mama's Love."

With this song, Morray tributes his mom by singing about all the things she did for him, all while he talks about how he wanted to work hard and be successful for her. It is a very touching song with a very upbeat aura about it. Morray's songwriting is sharp all the way throughout, and the production matches his positive tone.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't give you everything but promise I'ma try (Yeah)
I can't pay you back because I know I owe my life (Hey)
Know you are my queen, my world, my everything, my life (Yeah)
Be your sworn protector even when you're wrong you're right

Morray new song mama's love new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Morray Pays Tribute To His Mother On "Mama's Love"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject