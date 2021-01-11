mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Morray Is Nonstop With New Single "Big Decisions"

Mitch Findlay
January 11, 2021 12:46
North Carolina rapper Morray continues to impress with his work ethic and quality music streak, this time dropping off "Big Decisions."


At this point, don't be surprised to see Morray going places in 2021. After all, the North Carolina rapper is already making all the right impressions, having caught the eye of J. Cole, Rick Ross, and Jay-Z thanks to his infectious breakout single "Quicksand." Since then, it's been an onslaught for the melodic young rapper, who continues the streak with his latest drop "Big Decisions." In keeping with his tradition for the gind, the track comes equipped with some accompanying visuals, further proof that Morray is hellbent on making a dent in the rap game. 

Over an understated guitar-driven instrumental, Morray showcases his choir-trained melodic chops and sharp, honest lyricism, taking things back to his come-up days as he looks to the past. "Had to take care of myself ever since the age of nine, selling candy for school but I pocket every dime," he raps, in his opening bars. "Elementary was simply the method to path you for forward progression, but now I'm older it seems like I forgot every lesson." It's another strong outing from Fayetteville's next up, and we can only hope that he's getting ready to take the next step with a new album or mixtape.

Check out "Big Decisions" right now, and sound off if you've been checking for Morray.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Had to take care of myself ever since the age of nine
Selling candy for school but I pocket every dime
Elementary was simply the method to path you for forward progression,
But now I'm older, it seems like I forgot every lesson

