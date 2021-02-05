Morray Continues His Winning Streak On New Track "Kingdom"

Coming out of North Carolina, Morray has received co-signs from the likes of J. Cole and fans are catching on to just how great he is. The artist is known for some incredibly catchy hooks that feature strong melodic tendencies and a ton of storytelling that anyone can resonate with. In his latest track "Kingdom," Morray delivers arguably his strongest effort to date, and he's surely going to pick up a few fans from this one.

Here, we see Morray singing about his newfound success and how for the first time in his life, he is making money that can allow his whole team to win. From selling CDs on the street to delivering hits on a monthly basis, Morray wishes for a "Kingdom for his queen" all while delivering wealth to all of his friends. It's an inspirational song that acts as a come-up anthem for anyone who finds themself experience success for the first time.

Stream the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got so much on my shoulders man it's so much on my heart

Gotta keep my shit together or I might just fall apart

What I'm writing is my story tevy tev turn it to art

I ain't focused on the ending, I'm just glad I got to start