mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Morray Continues His Winning Streak On New Track "Kingdom"

Alexander Cole
February 05, 2021 12:27
124 Views
60
4
Image via MorrayImage via Morray
Image via Morray

Kingdom
Morray

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Morray's latest single "Kingdom" is yet another demonstration of his raw talent.


Coming out of North Carolina, Morray has received co-signs from the likes of J. Cole and fans are catching on to just how great he is. The artist is known for some incredibly catchy hooks that feature strong melodic tendencies and a ton of storytelling that anyone can resonate with. In his latest track "Kingdom," Morray delivers arguably his strongest effort to date, and he's surely going to pick up a few fans from this one.

Here, we see Morray singing about his newfound success and how for the first time in his life, he is making money that can allow his whole team to win. From selling CDs on the street to delivering hits on a monthly basis, Morray wishes for a "Kingdom for his queen" all while delivering wealth to all of his friends. It's an inspirational song that acts as a come-up anthem for anyone who finds themself experience success for the first time.

Stream the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got so much on my shoulders man it's so much on my heart
Gotta keep my shit together or I might just fall apart
What I'm writing is my story tevy tev turn it to art
I ain't focused on the ending, I'm just glad I got to start

Morray
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  0
  4
  124
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Morray Kingdom new song new music
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Morray Continues His Winning Streak On New Track "Kingdom"
60
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject