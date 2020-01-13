With the official trailer for the Jared Leto-led Morbius--a film inspired by the vampiric Spider-Man villain, arriving later today--fans have been kicking the anticipation up a notch in the interim. Despite knowing little about the upcoming comic book movie's plot, a few leaked images began circulating over the weekend, one of which features Leto in full costume. Luckily, the response to Morbius' horrific visage was a far cry from that of Sonic The Hedgehog, which is to say, it was received positively.

In another surprising turn, the film appears to reference Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy, which many fans still hold dear to heart. In what appears to be a still from the trailer, Morbius can be seen walking alongside a graffiti painting of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, over which the word "Murderer" has been scrawled.

While that's not to suggest that McGuire will be reprising his role in Sony's new shared universe, it does imply the existence of the web-slinger; to which capacity, however, remains unknown. Luckily, we don't have to wait much longer for the official trailer to arrive. What are your expectations for the debut cinematic romp of one Michael Morbius?