Montrezl Harrell has been a solid pick-up for the Los Angeles Lakers so far this season. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James out of the lineup with injuries, guys like Harrell are expected to pick up the play and help keep the team competitive down the stretch. While this may be the case, it seems like it hasn't stopped players like Harrell from being subjected to various rumors surrounding the trade deadline.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Charlotte Hornets have actually reached out about potentially acquiring Harrell. As Fischer explains, the Lakers have entertained the offer and are willing to do anything at the deadline, if they feel it benefits the team. Of course, with multiple injuries on the roster, the Lakers might be better suited towards keeping the team together, as is.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“Charlotte has also called the Lakers about Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles’ bruising center, sources said, and the reigning champions appear willing to entertain offers," Fischer wrote.

This week is going to be an exciting one for the NBA as the trade deadline officially goes down on Thursday, March 25th. You can expect there to be a lot of movement throughout this period, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we promise to bring you all of the most relevant information.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

