mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Montana Of 300 Delivers Banging 25-Track Album, "Rap God"

Hayley Hynes
January 07, 2022 11:27
410 Views
40
1
CoverCover

Rap God
Montana Of 300

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The new project includes features from No Fatigue, Talley of 300, J Real, FGE Supreme KY, and Arsonal.


Following the release of his relentless single, "The Last Dance,"Montana of 300 has returned with a new 25-track project, titled Rap God. The Chicago native's latest arrival sees him team up with names like Arsonal, FGE Supreme KY, J Real, Talley of 300, and No Fatigue.

"#1 and I'm independent," the 32-year-old flexed on his Instagram page yesterday. "'If I ain't the RAP GOD then I'm his twin brother.' #ToldYall #FGE." Since the record's release, Montana has been non-stop promoting it on social media and asking for feedback from his fans.


When he asked followers what their favourite song from the tracklist is, responses included "Love Me When I'm Gone," "Lebron James," and "The Boy That Never Sold His Soul," just to name a few.

Stream Montana of 300's new album Rap God below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Rap God

2. The Last Dance

3. Let Me Put My Gun Down

4. Goated Up

5. Homecoming King

6. OMG (feat. Arsonal)

7. Up in the Sky

8. Side N*gga

9. Flooded the Land

10. The Boy That Never Sold His Soul

11. Bape (feat. FGE Supreme KY)

12. Wheels Fall Off

13. Know My Pain

14. I Guess That's Why

15. Momo

16. Lebron James

17. Mama

18. Shang Tsung (feat. Talley of 300, J Real)

19. I Can't Leave You Alone

20. My Beach

21. Proud of My Pain

22. Fendi (feat. Talley of 300)

23. Children (feat. No Fatigue)

24. Night of the Living Dead

25. Love Me When I'm Gone

Montana Of 300 new music new album rap god
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Montana Of 300 Delivers Banging 25-Track Album, "Rap God"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject