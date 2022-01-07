Montana Of 300 Delivers Banging 25-Track Album, "Rap God"

Following the release of his relentless single, "The Last Dance,"Montana of 300 has returned with a new 25-track project, titled Rap God. The Chicago native's latest arrival sees him team up with names like Arsonal, FGE Supreme KY, J Real, Talley of 300, and No Fatigue.

"#1 and I'm independent," the 32-year-old flexed on his Instagram page yesterday. "'If I ain't the RAP GOD then I'm his twin brother.' #ToldYall #FGE." Since the record's release, Montana has been non-stop promoting it on social media and asking for feedback from his fans.





When he asked followers what their favourite song from the tracklist is, responses included "Love Me When I'm Gone," "Lebron James," and "The Boy That Never Sold His Soul," just to name a few.

Stream Montana of 300's new album Rap God below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Rap God

2. The Last Dance

3. Let Me Put My Gun Down

4. Goated Up

5. Homecoming King

6. OMG (feat. Arsonal)

7. Up in the Sky

8. Side N*gga

9. Flooded the Land

10. The Boy That Never Sold His Soul

11. Bape (feat. FGE Supreme KY)

12. Wheels Fall Off

13. Know My Pain

14. I Guess That's Why

15. Momo

16. Lebron James

17. Mama

18. Shang Tsung (feat. Talley of 300, J Real)

19. I Can't Leave You Alone

20. My Beach

21. Proud of My Pain

22. Fendi (feat. Talley of 300)

23. Children (feat. No Fatigue)

24. Night of the Living Dead

25. Love Me When I'm Gone