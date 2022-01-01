Montana Of 300 Is Relentless On New Track, "The Last Dance"

On December 28th, Montana of 300 dropped off a new single and accompanying visual, called "The Last Dance," which he's been promoting nonstop on his Instagram page. The relentless track comes in at just over four and a half minutes and sees the Chicago recording artist air all of his feelings out over the beat.

"Way more heat than Miami don't play wit my family, cause if I can't find you I'm whackin yours / 50 up in my clip light him up like a stick / Give it to him I do not mean pass the torch / What the f*ck would you question my savage for," the 32-year-old spits.

Other releases from Montana this year include "Back to Them Racks," "Wet," "Thug Tears," "Shang Tsung," and "Fendi." Check out his latest track below and let us know what you think in the comment section.

