Coronji Calhoun Sr., who played Tyler Musgrove in Monster’s Ball has died, PEOPLE reports. The actor’s mother, Theresa C. Bailey, shared via GoFundMe that her son passed away on October 13th after battling congestive heart failure and lung problems – he was just 30 years old.

Halle Berry, who played the late man’s mom in the 2001 film appears to have donated $3,394, and the film’s producer, Lee Daniels, has reportedly contributed the same amount. “We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief,” Bailey updated the fundraiser on Wednesday.





“As we close this chapter, we ask that in remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbour as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community.”

Calhoun’s sole acting credit was earned after he auditioned at an open casting call in Louisiana. Monster’s Ball tells the story of Leticia Musgrove (Berry), who struggles after having her husband (played by Sean Combs) executed on death row. She then falls in love with the prison guard who flipped the switch (played by Billy Bob Thornton), and ultimately loses her young son (Calhoun) in a horrific accident.

Berry ultimately won an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance, but she admitted that it wasn’t an easy one – especially when she had to be abusive towards her on-screen son.

“It was a lot harder than even the love scene because (Coronji) was really 10 [years old] and obese. I worried that I would somehow damage him emotionally, not just in doing the scene, but down the road. So I talked to him a lot and hugged and kissed him a lot. He said, 'You don't have to worry about what you say; it can't be as bad as how they treat me at school,” she shared at the time.

Apparently, after the movie came out, Calhoun became “the most popular kid in school,” so things may have turned around for the young man. As PEOPLE reports, he leaves behind 5 siblings, a 10-year-old son, and a 13-year-old stepson.

RIP Coronji Calhoun Sr.

