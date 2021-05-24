Moneybagg Yo Celebrates His #1 Album In "A Gangsta's Pain" Music Video

Moneybagg Yo shares the video for the title track off of "A Gangsta's Pain."

Moneybagg Yo's had a slow grind to the top of the food chain in the rap game. Over the past few years, he's delivered solid bodies of work, incredible guest features, and club-smashing anthems that led to the release of A Gangsta's Pain, his latest album. The new project is 22 songs in length with features from Pharrell, Lil Durk, Polo G, Future, and many more.

A Gangsta's Pain debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 before returning to the top spot just a few weeks later. The rapper came through with the official visuals for the project's title track that finds him and his crew celebrating the milestone achievement. Moneybagg performs his verses while at a home by the ocean where he cruises on a boat and lives life to the fullest.

Peep Moneybagg's new video for his single and check out our digital cover story with him here.