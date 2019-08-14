mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Returns With "Stay Down" Freestyle

August 13, 2019
Stay Down Freestyle
Money Man

Money Man drops off his latest track, "Stay Down."


Over the past year or so, it felt like Money Man went back to the drawing board to try and renavigate his career. He was signed to Cash Money, a label that's been known to impede the careers of many artists in the game. But he bought himself out of his contract and got back to an independent grind. He released music -- even if it wasn't mixed -- at high volumes whether they're singles, demos or freestyles. He still maintains that same type of output but it feels like it's been a minute since we've heard some new music from him. Now, he's returned with another new freestyle titled, "Stay Down."

If you're ever searching for new music from Money Man, his YouTube place is a good place to start. He dropped off a brand new freestyle titled, "Stay Down." It's a bit rough in sound but Money Man still makes it work. Over guitar-based production, he touches on the trap and his rise to becoming a boss.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Stay down in the trap
Ain't nobody gonna watch my back like me
Stay down in the trap like I broke my knee
In the trap, makin' all these pounds decrease

Money Man new music new single new song
