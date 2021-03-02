Molly Brazy Releases "Pink Molly" EP With Features From Mozzy & Snap Dogg

Detroit is one of the hottest zones right now in hip-hop with superstars bubbling up in 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray, Tee Grizzley, and so many more. The region is running strong and Molly Brazy is delivering the latest soundtrack to come out of Motor City with her new EP Pink Molly.

Flaunting her pink hair and fully embracing the latest chapter in her career, Molly showcases her versatility with different sides of her lyricism across this project. Pink Molly features guest verses from Snap Dogg and Mozzy, as well as production from Go Grizzly, RJ Lamont, Majestic, and more.

"Pink Molly is like one of those party bags you get at a birthday party," says Molly Brazy about the new project. "It's a little piece of everything all-in-one; it has love songs, turn up songs, motivational songs, even freaky songs. This project is very addictive."

Listen to it below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Daddy's Little Girl

2. Outta Ya Mind

3. Space Inna Wraith

4. It's Goin Down (feat. Snap Dogg)

5. Boss Up (feat. Mozzy)

6. Beat F*ck

7. Sis

8. Bout It, Bout It

9. Blood, Sweat, & Tears

10. Curious