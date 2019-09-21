Vegans are anything if not dedicated, but Moby has proven his commitment by way of a very grand gesture: a huge neck tattoo that reads “VEGAN FOR LIFE.” The songwriter/animal rights activist has now been vegan for more than 30 years, and didn’t feel too nervous about the tattoo. He revealed the tattoo for the first time on Instagram with the caption “I’ve been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet. Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work. And to state the obvious, it’s a double entendre.” Kat Von D, also a vegan, is responsible for the work. PETA responded to the tattoo, stating that, “We LOVE it! Your dedication to helping animals is far beyond the commitment to this tattoo.” Other followers were more surprised at the size of the tattoo.

Moby did his first in-person premier of the new tat at the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles. The singer also sported a T-shirt that read “Corporate Death Burger”, and had Ronald McDonald on it.

Remember folks, if you want to show your commitment to something or someone, you can always take the Moby approach and tat it on your neck.

