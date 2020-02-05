Though many expected that the Republican Party would hold steadfast in their decision to acquit Donald Trump of all impeachment charges, Senator Mitt Romney has officially deviated from the pack. With Trump facing charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Romney decided to vote in favor of conviction, making him the first --and possibly final-- Republican to do so.

Making the announcement, Romney expressed a desire to stand on the right side of history. "I sought to hear from John Bolton not only because I believed he could add context to the charges," he states. "But because I hoped he would add reasonable doubt and thus remove the awful obligation for me to vote for impeachment." As the decision to hear from witnesses was ultimately vetoed, Mitt never had that chance. "We've come to different conclusions fellow senators, but I trust we have all followed the dictates of our conscience."

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

"Voters will make the final decision, just as the President's lawyers have implored," he continues. "My vote will likely be in the minority in the senate, but irrespective of this vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability. Believing that my country expected it of me. I will only be one name among many, no more, no less, to future generations who look at the record of this trial. They will note merely that I was among the senators who determined that what President did was wrong. Grievously wrong."

Though he predicted that President Trump and many of his supporters will turn their wrath upon him, many on both sides have already begun praising Romney as courageous. Check out Mitt Romney's full speech below. As of this moment, the Senate stands on the verge of acquitting Trump from all impeachment accusations.