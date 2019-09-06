Last night, NFL fans across the world were in pure bliss as the first game of the regular season took place. Unfortunately, the game was only entertaining if you're a defensive coordinator or enjoy the painstaking process of watching paint dry. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears by a score of 10-3 and neither quarterback had a phenomenal game. Aaron Rodgers had one touchdown pass in the second quarter while Bears QB Mitch Trubisky finished with an interception and nothing else.

Trubisky made 26 of 45 passes while throwing for 228 yards. The quarterback couldn't seem to get anything going and it forced the Bears to rely way too much on their defense. Fans were starting to get incredibly frustrated with Trubisky as he couldn't muster up a single productive drive. With just four minutes left in the game, he led the team down deep into Packers territory but threw an interception to effectively end it.

The Bears were Super Bowl contenders heading into this season but Trubisky's performance against a questionable defense has people rethinking their predictions. NFL supporters flocked to Twitter last night and this morning where they have been roasting Trubisky for his play.

You can find some of the more entertaining comments below.