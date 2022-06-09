We're not sure what a casual Wednesday looks like for the rest of you, but having Janet Jackson hop on a plane to fly overseas for a two-day visit is something that only Missy Elliott could pull off. The two music legends appeared online today (June 8) after Misdemeanor shared a video of herself with Janet as she spoke about their friendship that has lasted for over two decades.

In the video, Missy bragged about the "Control" legend stopping everything to come visit her before including a series of photos with the Golden Girls theme song, "Thank You for Being a Friend," playing in the background. In her caption, Missy offered more details about how this reunion came to be, and it seems to have begun with a phone call.

"For the last 2 years I’m sure like for many it was really emotionally draining.. Going from being outside to being isolated from family & friends. Well the other day @janetjackson & I was chopping it up on the phone & I spoke about how I missed everyone & how this year I wanted to make sure I see her & she casually said I’ll fly to where you are on the 5th. Well honestly I didn’t think much of it just because she is my friend for 24 years she is still Ms. Jackson if you NASTY & stay BOOKED & BUSY since 7 years old be VERY CLEAR."

Missy added that despite the stacked schedule, Ms. Jackson made the time to check up on her.

"But sure enough the 5th came & she text me & said I’m here [crying emoji] I began to tear up because she flew all the way from LONDON & spent two days with me & we cut up & laughed for 2 days straight! I sure needed that just to laugh & feel at peace[praying hands emoji]Jj I Love you til Earth is No More!

Read through Missy's full message and check out two icons just kicking it in their PJs and posing for the 'Gram below.