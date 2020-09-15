The Verzuz series continues to prove itself successful. Just yesterday (September 13), Verzuz fans tuned in to watch legendary soul singers Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle share memories and music. It was a moment in music history that fans couldn't believe was taking place in real-time as these two women have influenced generations of singers that we have grown to love. A fan who was commenting away during the recent Verzuz was Missy Elliott, an artist who music lovers are still waiting to see make an appearance on the popular social media-based series. The icon has openly rejected the idea, but her name came up during a Verzuz discussion with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland when they compared Missy's catalog to Janet Jackson's hits.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

Timbaland, a longtime collaborator and good friend of Missy Elliott, suggested a Verzuz with Janet and Missy while on Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz. It's unclear when this video was made, but Swizz shook his head in disagreement. "Because Missy can be multiple people. Janet gonna just be Janet." Timbaland didn't hold the same sentiments and said the two women are "great friends" and amazing artists. "The celebration is gon' be great," Tim added. "Missy gon' wanna celebrate with somebody of her caliber that she knows that it's gon' be a great celebration. I know my sister. I know her."

Missy was commenting on their Live and Swizz told her, "Sis, we need you." Both Timbaland and Swizz told Missy to name her opponent and they would work it out. She wrote that Janet Jackson's "vault was too big." Both Timbaland and Swizz disagreed with her, but fans seemed upset with Swizz for suggesting that Missy has more diversity than Ms. Jackson. However, others came forward to clarify that Swizz may have been speaking about Missy's talents as an artist, writer, and producer. Check out a few responses below and let us know if this is a Verzuz you'd tune in to watch.