Iconic radio host Miss Jones recently implied that she had a threesome with 2Pac and Monie Love while being interviewed on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs. The detail slipped while Jones was telling a story of being at a party alongside Love.

"I'm gonna tell you about the party," Jones told N.O.R.E. "So Pac came and we're walking and it's like the music stops. Everyone else hears the music, but I'm with Monie and he stops and he looks at us and then...so like we know what the look means and we figure it out and it was a good night and that was it."

N.O.R.E. followed up seeking confirmation: "So Pac and Monie had some relations?"

"Well no," Jones replied. "It was just the three of us, the three of us just talked for a long time."

Despite both hosts pressing for more details, Jones simply confirmed that the three "just talked for a long time."

Jones's story comes just one week after Pac would've turned 50-years-old. Tragically, the legendary rapper was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996 at just 25-years-old.

Check out the clip from Jones's appearance on Drink Champs down below.

