Back in May, Microsoft announced that a new Minecraft game would be arriving soon, and it would implement augmented reality technology. Now, that release window has been narrowed down. Starting in October, the real world is going to get a lot more pixelated.

Game developer, Mojang, revealed the release details for Minecraft: Earth during the 2019 MiNECON Live event. The game will enter an early access stage next month for iPhone and Android devices. As for content, the game’s website says, “Minecraft Earth is an all-new augmented reality game for your mobile device, that lets you bring Minecraft into the real world. Go on exciting adventures, build something incredible together with friends, and then step into your life-sized creations! Minecraft Earth will be available on iOS 10+ and Android 7+ devices.”

You’ll also be able to “Collect” which is described as, “Minecraft Earth features many of the mobs you know and love, along with a bunch of new ones. Over time, you’ll get the chance to breed unique variants, and use them to populate your builds.” Perhaps this will be similar to another wildly popular augmented reality go, Pokémon GO.

In addition to the release information, a new trailer for the game was also released. Check it out below.