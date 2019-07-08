Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has today announced a new Converse sneaker collection, the Converse Millie By You line, which will be available this Thursday, July 11.

Additionally, it appears fans will also have the opportunity to customize their own version of the Converse collab. Says Millie, “One of the most exciting parts of designing this is that I get to do it with my fans.”

Converse has not yet announced the official details, but it looks like the Millie By You collection will consist of several colorful renditions of the Converse Chuck Taylor - as seen in the IG posts embedded below.