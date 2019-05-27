Miley Cyrus has been talking up her upcoming album for some time now, previously detailing how it will have hip hop elements. "There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records,” she stated back in February. “You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less," adding how it will be “kind of a mosaic of all the things that I’ve been before.”

The 26-year-old has now come through to drop off her official cover as well as the release date for her tape. She Is Coming will be available on May 31st and while we don't know anything about the features, the cover image shows Miley wearing a "Never mind the Bollocks" shirt, in tribute to The Pistol's 1977 album. We can only assume that the band's album must have lent inspiration to Miley.

Miley previously dropped a name for a song on the album, when discussing her creative process in bringing a song to life.

“Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth. And so you can put those messages you want to bring, what it’s really about to you, into it," she explained. "I’m such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take — this is really creepy, this is a girl thing — I imagine what lipstick I’ll be wearing in the music video… like “Bad Karma” — ooh, I shouldn’t have said that! Well, there you go. A song that [Mark Ronson and I did] together.”