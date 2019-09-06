One of the most lethal video game athletes of all-time is back in the game.

EA has announced that Michael Vick had been added to Madden 20 as part of the Madden 20 Ultimate Team, as well as the newly unveiled "Superstar KO" game mode. Vick will be just as nasty as gamers remember, featuring his devastating 88 speed to go along with 92 throw power and 91 throw on the run.

As mentioned, Vick will be eligible as part of the Superstar KO mode, which is an online-exclusive style of gameplay featuring eight pre-made base teams, each of which features different strengths and weaknesses and condensed playbooks.

As part of Superstar KO, gamers will take part in a mini draft prior to the start of the game, with the ability to add three players to their roster. These players include current stars like Christian McCaffrey and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as legends like Vick, and DJ Khaled and Lil Yachty, both of whom can be used as quarterbacks.

There are no special teams or game clock in Superstar KO. Instead, each team gets one turn on offense (starting at the 25 yard line), and whoever has the highest score moves on to play another game with their squad. If the teams are tied, the game moves into an interesting overtime situation where each team gets three offensive plays to gain as many yards as possible.

Check out the trailer below, and try out the Superstar KO mode for free from September 5 thru September 9.