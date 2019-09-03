EA Sports has officially announced the release of a new Madden 20 game mode dubbed "Superstar KO," which will be available for free starting Thursday, September 5 and continue through to Monday, September 9.

Superstar KO, an online exclusive mode, features eight pre-made base teams, each of which features different strengths and weaknesses and condensed playbooks. For instance, a run-heavy team, an air-it-out shotgun offense, and another filled with defensive studs.

Players will take part in a mini draft prior to the start of the game, with the ability to add three players to their roster. These players include current stars like Christian McCaffrey and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as legends like Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor. Additionally, DJ Khaled and Lil Yachty can be used as quarterbacks.

As for the gameplay: there are no special teams or game clock. Each team gets one turn on offense (starting at the 25 yard line), and whoever has the highest score moves on to play another game with their squad. If the teams are tied, the game moves into an interesting overtime situation where each team gets three offensive plays to gain as many yards as possible.

Check out the trailer below, and try out the Superstar KO mode for free from September 5 thru September 9.