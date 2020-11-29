Last night was the event of a lifetime as Mike Tyson came out of retirement to fight the likes of Roy Jones Jr. Leading up to the fight, Nate Robinson and Jake Paul fought in what turned out to be a vicious knockout going in Jake Paul's favor. Fans were buttered up for the big match and they were anticipating a classic, even if Tyson and Jones are well out of their primes.

In the end, fans were treated to a pretty good fight, all things considered. Both fighters came out swinging, especially Tyson who was delivering some massive body shots to Jones. While it appeared as though Tyson had won, the match was called as a draw which led to a hilarious reaction from Tyson, which can be found below.

Now, it is being speculated that a second fight could be on the way, especially since Tyson stated that he hopes to get back in the ring sooner rather than later. With this in mind, fans are already claiming the fight was rigged and that the draw was simply a way for to sell tickets for a whole other fight.

While this may be true, it's clear that there are still some people who would love to see this happen all over again. Check out what people had to say about the fight, below.