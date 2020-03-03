Things got emotional on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson when Sugar Ray Leonard sat down with his fellow champion boxer to talk about life inside and outside of the ring. The series isn't one that typically features its guests or hosts in tears, but Tyson couldn't help himself as he spoke with one of his idols about their favorite sport.



Rich Schultz / Stringer / Getty Images

Tyson became choked up as he spoke about being in juvenile hall at 13-years-old, watching Leonard fight and knowing he wanted to do the same thing someday. Tyson could incredibly recall details of many of Leonard's fights and explained how he felt when he was watching those wins and losses. Then, Tyson touched on who he was as a fighter and how he struggles with repressing the person he used to be because that person was out of control, while also missing his former self because that rage is what aided in making him a phenomenal boxer.

"I know the art of fight, I know the art of war," Tyson said. "That's why I'm so feared. That's why they feared me when I was in the ring 'cause I was an annihilator. I was born for [that]. Now those days are gone. I'm empty. I'm nothing. I'm working on being the art of humbleness." As he fought through his tears, Tyson said, "That's the reason why I'm crying, 'cause I'm not that person no more and I miss him."

"Sometimes I feel like a b*tch," added Tyson. "Because I don't want that person to come out because if he comes out, hell is coming with him. And it's not fun at all. [I'm not trying] to sound cool like I'm a tough guy... I'm scared of him." Watch Mike Tyson's emotional clip with Sugar Ray Leonard below.