Mike Posner Returns With “Operation: Wake Up”

Last October, Mike Posner dropped the surprise 16-track project Keep Going to celebrate his arrival in California after his walk across America, beginning the journey in New Jersey back in April of 2019. The effort featured guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Logic, and Elohim. As the title suggests, the album followed a theme of encouragement as the artist embarked on his ambitious journey.

Now, the Detroit native is back with a powerful new 36-minute rap opera titled Operation: Wake Up. Set in Los Angeles and unfolding over a period of 48-hours, the album deals with themes of depression, self-loathing, isolation, and suicide.

On creating the new album, Posner reveals, “When I listen back to this album, I don’t really understand how I made it.” He continues, “I just remember being in a basement in Detroit and two weeks later it was done.” The artist stayed in the basement of his parent’s home in Detroit following his father’s brain tumor diagnosis.

An accompanying music video for the project’s fourth track “Weaponry” featuring British songstress Jessie J was released alongside the project. Let us know what you think of the album and video in the comments!

Tracklist:

1. Introduction

2. Shave It All Off

3. Once In A While (Mike Meets Jessie J)

4. Weaponry (feat. Jessie J)

5. Mike Meets Blackbear at Joe’s Falafel

6. Let’s Have A Party

7. Tracy Calls Noelle (Mike’s Ex)

8. Blackbear Throws A Rager In LA

9. High & Low (on LSD)

10. Alone In A Mansion