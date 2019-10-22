In April, singer and musician, Mike Posner, commenced his walk across America. He intended on undertaking this mission for five years before finally setting off on the journey. The deaths of his father and his friend, Avicii, motivated him to live his life to the fullest while he's here. The "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" artist posted the three main objectives of his journey on his website, which were:

1) My mission is enjoy my life and help others enjoy theirs.

2) Be as authentic to other people as possible.

3) Help others to experience transcendence.

Posner's trek was stalled when he was bit by a rattlesnake in Colorado in August and had to spend a few weeks in the hospital, recovering his ability to walk. He documented this process on Instagram and then continued on his walk as soon as he could. After six months and more than 2,800 miles, Posner touched down in Venice Beach, California on Friday, marking the completion of his mission. The 31-year-old shared posts on Instagram that show him gleefully dipping his toes in the Pacific Ocean and raising his arms in celebration. One of the captions powerfully reads, "My name is Mike Posner and I walked across America. Keep Going."

Several celebrities congratulated Posner in the comments of his posts. Ty Dolla $ign wrote, "Ayeeeeeeeeee u did it bruddah [raised hands emoji] big proud!" and Drake wrote, "Look what 'I’m gonna go get some fresh air' turned into."